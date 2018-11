Eastman Kodak Co.'s shares soared 13 percent in premarket trade Monday, after the company said it has reached a deal to sell its Flexographic Packaging division to Montagu Private Equity LLP for $390 million in proceeds, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The business will be run as a new standalone company on closing and will develop, manufacture and sell flexographic product, including its flagship Kodak Flexcel NX System to the packing print market.