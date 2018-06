South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange rose very slightly on Monday as gains by chemical and steelmaking companies offset losses by major chip manufacturers, local analysts said.

South Korea's Kospi stock index ended 0.66 points or 0.03 percent higher at 2,357.88 on a day when $4.98 billion worth of shares were traded.