The KOSPI indicator of the South Korean stock market Wednesday closed with a drop of 8.52 points or 0.40 percent to stand at 2,097.58 points.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 19.71 points or 2.74 percent to stand at 699.30 points.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
