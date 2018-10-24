South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSPI indicator of the South Korean stock market Wednesday closed with a drop of 8.52 points or 0.40 percent to stand at 2,097.58 points.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 19.71 points or 2.74 percent to stand at 699.30 points.