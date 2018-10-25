A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark KOSPI index of the South Korean stock exchange closed Thursday with a fall of 34.28 points or 1.63 percent to stand at 2,063.30 points.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index lost 12.46 points or 1.78 percent to stand at 686.84 points.