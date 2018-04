Workers scrub the fuselage of an airplane with mops at a hangar in Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Apr 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The head of Korean Air Lines said his two daughters had resigned from their positions at the company after an uproar over allegations that they had abused their subordinates, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

The move by Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group and of Korean Air, was an example of one of South Korea's sprawling family-run conglomerates responding to growing public anger.