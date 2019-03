Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-Ho reads a statement of apology for the behavior of his eldest daughter, Cho Yang Ah, who triggered an uproar by ordering a crew member to leave a plane over an alleged breach of snack-serving protocol, during a news conference at the carrier's headquarters in western Seoul, South Korea, Dec 12, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Korean Air Lines Co. chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives at the Seoul Southern District Court for a hearing in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Korean Air shareholders voted Wednesday against the re-election of the airline's beleaguered chairman as a director.

Almost three-quarters of the shareholders attended an annual meeting at the company headquarters in the capital Seoul, where 64 percent of them voted in favor of Cho Yang-ho's reappointment, just short of the two-thirds required for the motion to be passed, the news agency Yonhap reported.