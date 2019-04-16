Relief goods are loaded onto an Asiana Airlines flight at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 19, 2016, for delivery to earthquake victims in Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Park Sam-koo (R), chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, welcomes crew members of Asiana Airlines' first Airbus A350 jumbo jet during a ceremony marking its delivery at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

South Korea's second-largest carrier, Asiana Airlines, will put up for sale the one-third stake owned by its controlling family as part of a turnaround plan creditors are demanding for the debt-laden conglomerate, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

Shares of Asiana Airlines surged 30 percent Monday, the maximum daily increase allowed in South Korea, as investors cheered the prospect of a cash injection for the struggling business and a diminished role for patriarch Park Sam-koo and his family.