South Korea's second-largest carrier, Asiana Airlines, will put up for sale the one-third stake owned by its controlling family as part of a turnaround plan creditors are demanding for the debt-laden conglomerate, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.
Shares of Asiana Airlines surged 30 percent Monday, the maximum daily increase allowed in South Korea, as investors cheered the prospect of a cash injection for the struggling business and a diminished role for patriarch Park Sam-koo and his family.