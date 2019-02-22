Kraft Heinz Co. on Thursday wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend, sending its stock down more than 20% in after-hours trading, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

Kraft Heinz said it faced unexpectedly higher costs last year, and it has seen significant pressure on the value of its brands since its $49 billion merger in 2015. The writedown caused Kraft Heinz to swing to a fourth-quarter loss, marking a striking reversal after several years of radical cost-management efforts and higher profit margins that were seen as a model for the packaged-food industry.