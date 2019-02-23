Kraft Heinz Co. lost more than $16 billion of its market value Friday morning after the company reported a barrage of negative news, including large write-downs on its well-known brands, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

Shares of Kraft Heinz dropped 27% on Friday to $34.95, the lowest close since the current company was created in a $49 billion merger in 2015. In addition to the write-downs, the company had also disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend.