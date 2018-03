In the foothills of northern Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, farmers who were displaced by violence have started remaking their lives with a sweet project: the production of high-quality honey that they hope to sell abroad someday.

Honey, along with coffee, is one of the products that people are pinning their hopes on in La Secreta, a small mountain village that, like so many others, suffered from paramilitary violence during the 1990s.