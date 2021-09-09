European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the economy of the euro area is clearly recovering, but that the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 could delay a total reopening of the economy.