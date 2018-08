The logo on the Tesla model X front grille in a Tesla showroom in Boston, Massachusetts (US) on Aug 7, 2018 . EPA-EFE (FILE) /CJ GUNTHER

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk delivers a presentation in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Sept 29, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MORGAN SETTE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia looks on during a bilateral meeting in Washington, DC, USA, 13 May 2015. According to reports on June 21, 2017 .EFE- EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

For Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, financing a takeover of Tesla Inc. may be harder than it sounds according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

The common perception is that Saudi Arabia's oil wealth gives the fund unlimited resources, but in reality the kingdom's finances are tight, advisers and government officials say.