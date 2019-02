Cigar aficionados observe stands at the opening of the 21st Cuban Cigar Festival in Havana this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, its largest event to date and replete with activities related to the world of cigars, from growing to rolling to savoring and judging, with more than 2,000 participants on hand from 70 countries. EFE-EPA/Mastrascusa

The Cuban Cigar Festival opens in Havana this Monday its 21st and largest event to date with activities related to the world of cigars, from growing to rolling to savoring and judging, with more than 2,000 participants on hand from 70 countries.

The inauguration of the Cuban Cigar Trade Fair kicked off the event, which this year has the added attraction of "the anniversaries we're celebrating," the copresident of Habanos S.A., Luis Sanchez-Harguindey, told EFE.