The CEO of Volkswagen de Mexico, Steffen Reiche, speaks during an event at the VW factory in Puebla on Wednesday, July 10, to mark the end of production of the Beetle. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

Employees and guests pose for a photo during an event at the Volkswagen plant in Puebla, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 10, to mark the end of production of the Beetle. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

A mariachi band serenades employees and guests during an event at the Volkswagen plant in Puebla, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 10, to mark the end of production of the Beetle. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

The Volkswagen de Mexico plant here was the scene Wednesday of a ceremony - complete with a mariachi band - to mark the end of production of the iconic Beetle.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations and almost seven decades should provoke a wide variety of emotions," Steffen Reiche, CEO of the German automaker's Mexican unit, told employees and guests inside the Puebla production facility.