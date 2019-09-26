Photo provided on Sept. 26, 2019, by MercadoLibre showing its senior director for the Andean region, Jaime Ramirez, in Bogota. EFE-EPA/Courtesy MercadoLibre/Editorial Use Only

The Latin American technology revolution is breaking new ground and consolidating itself with the emergence of powerful "unicorn" firms like B2W, Crystal Lagoons, Despegar and MercadoLibre, several of which were born as entrepreneurial ventures and today are companies values at more than $1 billion each.

"In 2018, eight new unicorns were created in Latin America. The market potential of this kind of company is in full expansion," the director of the Economic Environment Group with Colombia's EAN University, Fabio Fernando Moscoso, told EFE.