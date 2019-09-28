The director of Columbia University's Institute of Latin American Studies (ILAS), Maria Victoria Murillo, speaks at a panel discussion on Latin America's current "election super-cycle" at the 2019 Global Forum Latin America and the Caribbean in New York. EPA-EFE/Said Bazze

Argentine ex-Foreign Minister Jorge Taiana speaks during a panel discussion on Latin America's current "election super-cycle" at the 2019 Global Forum Latin America and the Caribbean in New York. EPA-EFE/Said Bazze

The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of International IDEA, Daniel Zovatto, speaks during a panel discussion on Latin America's current "election super-cycle" at the 2019 Global Forum Latin America and the Caribbean in New York. EPA-EFE/Said Bazze

A long cycle of presidential elections is wrapping up this year with balloting in Bolivia, Uruguay and Argentina, with candidates facing the challenge of responding to citizens' demands and dissatisfaction, regional experts gathered here for the 2019 Global Forum Latin America and the Caribbean said here Friday.

The second day of the event, which has brought together around 40 experts on international politics and the economy, began with a panel discussion of the so-called "election super-cycle," a series of elections in 12 Latin American countries that began in 2017 and will conclude in October of this year.