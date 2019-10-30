Tourism will be one of the big drivers of Latin American development if and when connections among the countries of the region are improved, ministers of the sector and airline representatives agreed at a forum that ended this Tuesday in Brasilia.
The second and last day of the Leaders Forum of the Air Transport Association of Latin America and the Caribbean (ALTA) had among its speakers tourism authorities from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru, who among the weaknesses of the sector pointed to the paltry governmental efforts to achieve better airline connections.