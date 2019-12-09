EFEPanama City

Latin America must create a good business climate to attract Chinese investment in multiple sectors including agribusiness, which could get a big boost from strategic associations between small companies in both regions.

That attitude characterized Latin American and Caribbean company owners and executives at the inauguration of the 13th China-LAC business summit this Monday in the Panama capital, with the participation of some 400 Chinese business people and around 600 from Latin America and the Caribbean.