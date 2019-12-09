Business owners and execuives from China, Latin America and the Caribbean take part in the 13th China-LAC business summit on Dec. 9, 2019, in Panama City, where it was noted that Latin America must create a good business climate to attract Chinese investment in multiple sectors including agribusiness. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

The vice president of the Chinese Council for international trade, Lu Pengqi, takes part in the 13th China-LAC business summit for business owners and execuives from China, Latin America and the Caribbean on Dec. 9, 2019, in Panama City, where it was noted that Latin America must create a good business climate to attract Chinese investment in multiple sectors including agribusiness. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Latin America must create a good business climate to attract Chinese investment in multiple sectors including agribusiness, which could get a big boost from strategic associations between small companies in both regions.

That attitude characterized Latin American and Caribbean company owners and executives at the inauguration of the 13th China-LAC business summit this Monday in the Panama capital, with the participation of some 400 Chinese business people and around 600 from Latin America and the Caribbean.