Presidents of the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur countries, Latin America's two most important trade blocs, signed here Tuesday a joint statement and an action plan to promote free trade and regional integration.
"The Puerto Vallarta action plan establishes concrete measures to facilitate the trading of assets, promote the globalization of small and medium-sized companies, and the growth of the knowledge economy," Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said in his capacity as rotating chair of the Pacific Alliance, whose other members are Chile, Colombia and Peru.