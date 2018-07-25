Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (r.) welcomes Brazilian President Michel Temer (l.) to a joint meeting of presidents of the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur countries in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on July 24, 2018, at which they signed an action plan to promote free trade and regional integration. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

(l. to r.) Presidents Tabare Vazquez of Uruguay, Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico, Michel Temer of Brazil, Sebastian Piñera of Chile, Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia and Martin Vizcarra of Peru pose at a joint meeting of presidents of the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur countries in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (on screen) addresses a joint meeting of presidents of the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur countries, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on July 24, 2018, at which they signed an action plan to promote free trade and regional integration. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Presidents of the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur countries, Latin America's two most important trade blocs, signed here Tuesday a joint statement and an action plan to promote free trade and regional integration.

"The Puerto Vallarta action plan establishes concrete measures to facilitate the trading of assets, promote the globalization of small and medium-sized companies, and the growth of the knowledge economy," Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said in his capacity as rotating chair of the Pacific Alliance, whose other members are Chile, Colombia and Peru.