View of an AirBus A-350 during the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago, Chile, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

View of the arrival of an US B-52 bomber during the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago, Chile, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

General view of the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago, Chile, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Chile's Hawks High Aerobatics Squad perform during the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago, Chile, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Chilean Defense Minister Alberto Espina attends the opening ceremony of the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago, Chile, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The 20th International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), considered the region's leading display of air transport and defense technology, opened in Santiago Tuesday, and is expected to attract some 120,000 visitors and break records in the amount of business done.

Fidae "is the world's fifth largest fair for aerospace technology development," Chilean Defense Minister Alberto Espina said during the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by the ministers of Public Works, Juan Andres Fontaine, and of Mining, Baldo Prokurica.