The 20th International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), considered the region's leading display of air transport and defense technology, opened in Santiago Tuesday, and is expected to attract some 120,000 visitors and break records in the amount of business done.
Fidae "is the world's fifth largest fair for aerospace technology development," Chilean Defense Minister Alberto Espina said during the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by the ministers of Public Works, Juan Andres Fontaine, and of Mining, Baldo Prokurica.