Tourists on the beach in Varadero, Cuba, on 2 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Hundreds of tourists enjoy the sun on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro on 13 July 2022. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

After two years of uncertainty due to the pandemic, Latin America's tourism industry is showing clear signs of recovery from the severe blow delivered by Covid-19

Passenger volume on commercial airlines was up more than 180 percent in the first five months of 2022 from the same period last, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).