(l. to r.) Marcelo Gonzalez, Paraguay's deputy minister for livestock; the UN resident coordinator in Paraguay, Linda Maguire; and the minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ariel Oviedo, take part in the UN-organized forum "Sustainable Livestock and Forests" on Nov. 6, 2018, in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and halting deforestation are the principal goals being pursued with sustainable livestock production in Latin America - that was the takeaway from a meeting held Tuesday in Asuncion.

In the UN-organized forum "Sustainable Livestock and Forests," officials, ranchers and representatives of NGOs from 11 Latin American countries, including Argentina and Brazil, discussed the importance of ranching in a way that respects the environment.