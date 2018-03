Paraguayan Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga speaks to the press after meeting with Edita Hrda, Americas director of the EU External Service, in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Edita Hrda, Americas director of the EU External Service, speaks to the press after meeting with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga speaks to the press after meeting with Edita Hrda, Americas director of the EU External Service, in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The European Union and Mercosur will continue negotiating a long-sought-after trade agreement in the coming weeks after the latest round of negotiations ended here Friday without a final agreement, Paraguay's foreign minister said.

Eladio Loizaga, who met with Edita Hrda, Americas director of the EU External Service, said that he hoped conversations would continue "during the next three weeks" and that "a consensus could be achieved."