Latin America faces big challenges in social and environmental sustainability, especially with regard to climate change, which will not be solved with money alone and demands planning for the future," according to an executive with IDB Invest, the private-sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank.

"It's a challenge of course, but it also offers the chance for countries to enter early in the process of planning for the future with measures of mitigation and adaptation, because we already feel the effects" of climate change, Luiz Gabriel Azevedo, IDB Invest's head of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, said in an interview with EFE.