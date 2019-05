Photo courtesy of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), where the Vice President of Countries development, Alexandre Meira da Rosa, will appear on Wednesday to present the opening speech of the Americas PPP Forum with Donald Guerrero Ortiz, Dominican Minister of Finance. EPA-EFE / BID / ONLY EDITORIAL USE / NO SALES

There is a bottleneck of infrastructure development in Latin America caused by a shortage of mature projects, according to an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) boss.

Alexandre Meira da Rosa, vice president of Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Countries department, said before a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Americas Forum in the Dominican Republic that there is no lack of interested private investors.