Mastercard provided this photo of Walter Pimenta, the company's senior vice president of products and innovation for Latin America and the Caribbean. EFE-EPA/Mastercard

Latin America and the Caribbean have pushed forward a digital transformation in the financial sector during the coronavirus pandemic, becoming a "prudent" region with personal finances, according to a study released Thursday at the LAC Mastercard Innovation Forum.

"Latin America is at a time of momentous technology adoption, where seamless and secure payment options have become a priority," said Walter Pimenta, Mastercard's senior vice president of products and innovation for the region.