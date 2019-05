IDB Invest executive Gema Sacristan poses for a photo during an interview with EFE at the PPP Americas 2019 event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Thursday, May 16. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Attendees listen to a panel discussion at the PPP Americas 2019 event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Thursday, May 16. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Sustainable infrastructure - with an emphasis on mitigating effects of climate change - and the need to boost transparency in projects were the main themes here Thursday on the final day of the largest regional forum on public and private partnerships (PPPs).

"We not only believe that there is a general gap in infrastructure in Latin America, but that the quality is low," Gema Sacristan, director general of the investment arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), said.