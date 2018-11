Photo sent by Visa, donde of Gilberto Chaparro the senior director of Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) EPA-EFE/Visa/

Purchases on popular discount shopping days Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Latin America are increasing each year, especially in countries like Chile, according to a study by Visa.

The study covers seven Latin American countries - Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic - and is based on electronic payments from 2017 processed by Visa on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.