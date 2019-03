From left-to-right: dentist and small business owner Giancarlo Aymerich; the CEO of staffing and consulting firm ETC, Irma Diaz-Gonzalez; restaurateur Tracy Vaught; Bank of America Small Business Division executive Elizabeth Romero take part in a panel discussion in front of business leaders in Houston on Monday, March 4. EFE-EPA/Ana Maria Alarcon

The president of staffing and consulting firm ETC, Irma Diaz-Gonzalez (2nd from L), poses with Bank of America Small Business Division executive Elizabeth Romero; dentist and small business owner Giancarlo Aymerich; and restaurateur Tracy Vaught during a gathering of business leaders in Houston on Monday, March 4. EFE-EPA/Ana Maria Alarcon

Hispanic small business owners in the United States are more optimistic about the prospects for their companies and for the broader economy than their non-Latino peers, according to a report presented here Monday by Bank of America.

The results of the 2019 Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight survey indicate that nearly nine in every 10 Latino owners plan to expand their businesses in the next 12 months, compared with 67 percent of non-Hispanics.