Photo taken April 5, 2018, showing small farmer Ivone Taques (c) after a trip to her potato fields in Gualmatan, Colombia. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

How to grow crops without chemicals, create one's own fertilizer and administer resources are some of the basics for profitable and ecologically sound agriculture that peasants in Colombia's Nariño province are learning with international cooperation to improve their precarious rural lives.

Ivone Taques, 35, is one of the women who has been making the change. She used to spend her days working on other people's farms, a job that earned her between 10,000 and 15,000 pesos ($3-5) per day.