The leftist now leading the polls for this year's Mexican presidential contest said here Monday that he agrees with US President Donald Trump on the need for workers in Mexico to get higher pay.

"We are in favor of continuing the trade relationship with the United States and Canada, we want there to be a revision of the accord (the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement), not for it to be canceled," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a meeting of the American Chamber, an association of US firms operating in Mexico.