An undated handout photo made available by the WestLicht center of photography in Vienna, Austria on 10 March 2018 shows a Leica 0-series no. 122 that was sold for a price of 2,4 million euros at the 32nd WestLicht Camera Auction in Vienna on 10 March 2018. EPA/WESTLICHT

A Leica camera from 1923 was sold for a record 2.4 million euros ($2.9 million) at auction in the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday, according to the Westlicht museum.

The museum attributed the "remarkable" sum to the "fantastic" original condition of the Leica 0-series no. 122.