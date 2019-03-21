A customer enters a Levi's apparel showroom, advertising jeans payable in monthly installments on its storefront, in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Aug 31, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Levi Strauss & Co. is set to go public for the second time Thursday as the jeans maker jumps on an IPO wave being ridden most notably by big tech startups such as Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

The denim company is selling shares at $17 apiece, it said Wednesday, for a valuation of roughly $6.6 billion. That is above its proposed range of $14 to $16 a share and shows brisk investor demand for one of the largest retail and consumer-products IPOs of the past decade.