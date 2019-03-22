A view of a Wall Street sign with the New York Stock Exchange in the background, in New York, New York, USA, Dec 20, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Shares of famed jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. vaulted 32% in their first day of trading Thursday, the latest sign of a burgeoning IPO market that is on pace to be one of the best ever, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

Levi shares, trading under the ticker symbol LEVI, had already been priced above their target range at $17 each. They closed at $22.41, giving Levi the third-biggest first-day jump for a big, nontechnology initial public offering since 2015, according to Dealogic.