Mobile devices are displayed at the LG stand at the IFA 2019 consumer electronics fair in Berlin on Thursday, Sept. 5. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

LG's new G8X ThinQ mobile phone comes with second screen

LG presented here Thursday its latest smart phone, the G8X ThinQ, which comes equipped with the LG Dual Screen, a second screen.

The new device - set to go on sale this year - made its formal debut on the eve of the IFA 2019 consumer electronics fair in Berlin.