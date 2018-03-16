Hong Kong real estate tycoon Li Ka-shing, who has amassed one of the biggest fortunes in Asia, announced his retirement on Friday after seven decades of building his business empire, the control of which he has handed to his son Li Victor.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, 89-year-old Li said that he would step down as chairman and retire from the position of executive director of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and CK Asset Holdings Ltd, the two main companies of his empire, at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.