The chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd., billionaire Li Ka-shing, (R), attends a press conference with Victor Li (L), Co-Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd., billionaire Li Ka-shing, smiles and waves as he leaves a press conference in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong real estate tycoon Li Ka-shing, who has amassed one of the biggest fortunes in Asia, announced his retirement on Friday after seven decades of building his business empire, the control of which he has handed to his son Li Victor.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, 89-year-old Li said that he would step down as chairman and retire from the position of executive director of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and CK Asset Holdings Ltd, the two main companies of his empire, at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.