China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (R) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo plant a tree during their meeting at the presidential palace at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEAWIHARTA / POOL

China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (L, top) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C, top) talk to Indonesian kids wearing traditional dress during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEAWIHARTA / POOL

China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo share a light moment as they hold the mascots of the 2018 Asian Games during a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

China's Premier Li Keqiang (C) waves at reporters as he signs the guest book during his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) during a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (L) listens to Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DITA ALANGKARA / POOL

Indonesia and China Monday promoted bilateral cooperation by signing several memoranda during the Chinese premier's official visit to the country marking the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo welcomed Li Keqiang, to the Bogor Presidential Palace, located in the city of Bogor, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Jakarta.