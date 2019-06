Designers Humberto Leon (R) and Carol Lim appear on the catwalk after the presentation of their Spring/Summer 2016 Ready to Wear collection for Kenzo fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 October 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

American designers Carole Lim and Humberto Leon are stepping down as creative directors of Kenzo Maison after eight years at the helm of the renowned French fashion house, its parent company the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH said Friday.

Lim and Leon followed in the footsteps of Kenzo Takada who founded the house and had become famous for including elements of his Asian heritage into European fashion.