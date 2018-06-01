The direct impact of United States steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada could be limited to 0.1 percent, a Canadian investment bank said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

BMO Capital Markets, the investment banking subsidiary of Canadian Bank of Montreal, said that while Canadian shipments of steel and aluminum to the US were worth a little over 1 percent of GDP, producers in Canada likely won't lose a lot of business since the US has limited capacity to boost production at home.