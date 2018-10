A composite image showing a file photo (top) dated 09 March 2012 of Linde logo at the head office of Linde AG in Munich, Germany, and (bottom) a view of a Praxair company location in Staten Island, New York, New York, USA on 19 August 2016, issued Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOBIAS HASE / JUSTIN LANE GERMANY OUT

Linde AG said Monday that the US Federal Trade Commission has conditionally approved its merger with Praxair Inc., removing the last hurdle to the companies' yearslong pursuit of a tie-up, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The FTC found that the deal in its original form would have been detrimental to competition and ruled that both companies must sell-off assets across nine separate markets.