epa07130625 Indonesian military divers during the search operation for the crashed plane at Tanjung Pakis Sea, West Java, Indonesia 30 October 2018. According to media reports on 29 October 2018, Lion Air flight JT-610 lost contact with air traffic controllers soon after takeoff then crashed into the sea. The flight was en route to Pangkal Pinang, and reportedly had 189 people onboard EPA/ADI WEDA

Lion Air's plane crash that claimed all 188 lives on board could deter air travel notably in Indonesia and particularly on flights operated by Lion Air, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires that was made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The report cites concerns over Lion Air’s safety issues as concluded by the Nomura Research Institute, Japan’s largest consulting and IT consulting firm.