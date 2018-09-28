British designer Jonathan Anderson appears on the runway after the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection for Spanish fashion house Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Sep 8, 2018. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from Sep 24 to Oct 2. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection by Spanish fashion house Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Sep 28. 2018. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from Sep 24 to Oct 2.. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Spanish fashion house of Loewe presented at Paris Fashion Week on Friday its Spring-Summer 2019 women's collection and whose creative director has conceived as wearable fashion adapted to each individual but within the brand's timeless artisan values.

On this occasion, the Madrid-based luxury fashion house's garments boasted a palette ranging from warm, earth, beige and sand colors in contrast to a gamut of cooler whites, greens and blues; Loewe has opted for fluid silhouettes in ample silk blouse-dresses, jerseys with extra-wide knits and vapid cotton skirts either with tiny-frills or open vertical strips.