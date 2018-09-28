The Spanish fashion house of Loewe presented at Paris Fashion Week on Friday its Spring-Summer 2019 women's collection and whose creative director has conceived as wearable fashion adapted to each individual but within the brand's timeless artisan values.
On this occasion, the Madrid-based luxury fashion house's garments boasted a palette ranging from warm, earth, beige and sand colors in contrast to a gamut of cooler whites, greens and blues; Loewe has opted for fluid silhouettes in ample silk blouse-dresses, jerseys with extra-wide knits and vapid cotton skirts either with tiny-frills or open vertical strips.