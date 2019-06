epa06572093 (FILE) - A file photograph showing the exterior view of the name lettering of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in London, Britain, 27 February 2017 (re-issued 01 March 2018). The London Stock Exchange Group is to release their preliminary results for year ended 31 December 2017 on 02 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa07644916 Stock prices are shown on an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, 13 June 2019. China officially launched the highly anticipated science and technology innovation Nasdaq-style board SSE STAR Market, a board to facilitate growth of scientific and innovative startups, at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 13 June 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The London-Shanghai Stock Connect began operating on Monday, joining the British and Chinese stock exchanges for the first time and giving investors access to the respective markets.

The United Kingdoms' Financial Conduct Authority and the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement that the new program, which was established in 2015, will be based on a bilateral memorandum of understanding that will ensure "regulatory co-operation."