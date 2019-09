A man walks past a stock ticker displayed outside the building that houses the stock exchange in Hong Kong, China, 09 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on Wednesday said it had made a $36.6 bid to buy the London Stock Exchange.

In a statement, the company that operates Hong Kong's stock exchange (SEHK), the third-largest in Asia, said it had offered the Board of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) the option of combining the two companies.