A man identified as Steve Fischer, the first shopper to buy the sneaker Adidas EQT Support 93/Berlin, poses with the box containiung his new shoes as he leaves the Overkill store in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Hundreds of people in Berlin waited in line for hours early Tuesday in a bid to snatch a pair of limited edition sneakers that double as an annual transport pass, as seen in epa photos.

The sports shoes, made by Adidas in collaboration with the city’s public transport operator BVG, feature a strip of material on the tongue mimicking an annual ticket and cost 180 euro ($220).