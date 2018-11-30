File image shows the Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney at a press conference during the unveiling of the BoE's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the BoE in London, United Kingdom, Nov 28, 2018. UK PM Theresa May is seeking Parliamentary approval of a draft Withdrawal Agreement taking the UK out of the European Union. EFE-EPA (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

File image shows Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attending a press conference during the unveiling of the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the BoE in London, United KIngdom, Nov 28, 2018. British PM Theresa May is seeking Parliamentary approval of a draft Withdrawal Agreement taking the UK out of the European Union.EFE-EPA (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

Investors are frantically trying to predict the economic fallout from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. One person, they don't seem to be listening to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Thursday to Efe.

The Canadian former Goldman Sachs Group executive has been a prominent voice in a chorus of warnings about the economic and financial dislocation that could result from Brexit. The BoE in a report this week suggested a disorderly break with the EU could leave the economy a 10th smaller in five years, potentially triggering the deepest recession since the Great Depression.