Investors are frantically trying to predict the economic fallout from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. One person, they don't seem to be listening to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Thursday to Efe.
The Canadian former Goldman Sachs Group executive has been a prominent voice in a chorus of warnings about the economic and financial dislocation that could result from Brexit. The BoE in a report this week suggested a disorderly break with the EU could leave the economy a 10th smaller in five years, potentially triggering the deepest recession since the Great Depression.