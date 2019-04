Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (c) speaks on April 11, 2019, at his daily press conference at Mexico City's National Palace. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico's president said Thursday that it is not in his country's interests to reopen negotiations on a recently signed free-trade agreement with the United States and Canada that is now pending ratification.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is meant to supersede the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.