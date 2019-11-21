The Audi RS Q8 is displayed during the AutoMobility LA auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/RINGO CHIU

The Audi e-tron Sportback is displayed during the AutoMobility LA auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/RINGO CHIU

The 2020 G90 is displayed during the AutoMobility LA auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/RINGO CHIU

Karma's SC2 Vision Concept car is unveiled during the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RINGO CHIU

As the Los Angeles Auto Show kicked off on Wednesday in the Californian city in the United States, automakers showcased their new and prototype electric vehicles that are set to hit the showrooms in the future.

Volkswagen (VW) presented its ID. Space Vizzion, Porsche its Taycan 4S, Ford its Mustang Mach-E, Audi its e-tron Sportback, Mercedes-Benz its EQC, Toyota the new RAV4 plug-in hybrid 2021, and Karma Automotive a prototype with 1,100 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 1.9 seconds. EFE-EPA