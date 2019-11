People walk by a Tiffany & Co shop on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A Tiffany & Co sign is seen on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Luxury brand conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will buy US-based jeweler Tiffany & Co in a takeover that has been valued at $16.2 billion, LVMH said in a statement on Monday.

The acquisition reinforces the position of LVMH, owner of 75 fashion, beauty and luxury brands as the biggest luxury goods company in the world.