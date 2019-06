A customer waits for her order outside a Greek food cart on June 20, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, where the chef might be an immigrant but Americans love foreign cuisine and under these circumstances leave aside all the hatred and resentment stirred up by certain politicians against the waves of migrants. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

Regardless of whether cooks who make salsa, tacos, Moroccan cake or paella are immigrants, Americans love their cuisine and leave aside all the hatred and resentment stirred up by certain politicians against the waves of migrants.

What everyone knows is that US citizens will never give up cuisines from across the seas and will certainly refuse to survive on barbecues and fast foods.